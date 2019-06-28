Gov. Lujan Grisham creates group to study marijuana legalization

The working group includes state agency leaders who will oversee the implementation and regulation of legalized cannabis, elected officials from both major parties, representatives of the medical cannabis industry as well as tribal, labor, banking and law enforcement representatives.

“New Mexico has been on the forefront of marijuana policy for more than a decade, and I am confident that this working group can help chart a path to recreational cannabis in New Mexico in a way that accomplishes the governor’s goals,” Davis said.

Legislative proposals to legalize the sale and consumption of recreational cannabis failed to advance through the legislature earlier this year.

Lujan Grisham said she will place the matter of legalization on the agenda for the next legislative session in January 2020.