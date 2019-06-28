Gov. Lujan Grisham creates group to study marijuana legalization
Christina Rodriguez
June 28, 2019 04:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has announced the creation of the Cannabis Legalization Working Group, a convening of stakeholders and policy experts who will study best practices from other states that have legalized cannabis.
The group – led by Albuquerque City Councilor Pat Davis – will make recommendations that will be incorporated into legislation to be introduced next year.
“I want New Mexico’s introduction and management of recreational cannabis to be the envy of the country,” Lujan Grisham said. “We can and will incorporate lessons learned from other states so that New Mexico provides for a well-regulated industry that, crucially, does not infringe on or harm our expanding medical cannabis program, upon which so many New Mexicans rely.”
The working group includes state agency leaders who will oversee the implementation and regulation of legalized cannabis, elected officials from both major parties, representatives of the medical cannabis industry as well as tribal, labor, banking and law enforcement representatives.
“New Mexico has been on the forefront of marijuana policy for more than a decade, and I am confident that this working group can help chart a path to recreational cannabis in New Mexico in a way that accomplishes the governor’s goals,” Davis said.
Legislative proposals to legalize the sale and consumption of recreational cannabis failed to advance through the legislature earlier this year.
Lujan Grisham said she will place the matter of legalization on the agenda for the next legislative session in January 2020.
