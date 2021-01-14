Gov. Lujan Grisham declares state of emergency due to threat of riots and insurrection | KOB 4
LIVE VIDEO > Gov. Lujan Grisham provides update about COVID-19 in NM

Gov. Lujan Grisham declares state of emergency due to threat of riots and insurrection

Gov. Lujan Grisham declares state of emergency due to threat of riots and insurrection

Christina Rodriguez
Created: January 14, 2021 01:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has issued a state of emergency due to the ongoing and pervasive threat of riots and insurrection.

The executive order allows the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to coordinate any requests for assistance determined by the governor's office. 

A fence now stretches around a portion of the Roundhouse building in Santa Fe in preparation for planned protests.

Law enforcement said people can expect the Roundhouse to be locked this weekend. Additional fencing will also go up in the coming days.

To read the full order, click here


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

FBI searches for Albuquerque teen who allegedly absconded from pretrial release
FBI searches for Albuquerque teen who allegedly absconded from pretrial release
Man shot, killed after confrontation on Central
Man shot, killed after confrontation on Central
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday
What you should know about pregnancy and the COVID-19 vaccines
What you should know about pregnancy and the COVID-19 vaccines
APD: Eastbound I-40 reopened at San Mateo
APD: Eastbound I-40 reopened at San Mateo