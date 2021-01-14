Gov. Lujan Grisham declares state of emergency due to threat of riots and insurrection

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has issued a state of emergency due to the ongoing and pervasive threat of riots and insurrection.
The executive order allows the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to coordinate any requests for assistance determined by the governor's office.
A fence now stretches around a portion of the Roundhouse building in Santa Fe in preparation for planned protests.
Law enforcement said people can expect the Roundhouse to be locked this weekend. Additional fencing will also go up in the coming days.
