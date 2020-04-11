Gov. Lujan Grisham discusses coronavirus response, plans moving forward

Lujan Grisham told KOB 4 she plans on asking President Donald Trump and his administration to create a universal testing strategy.

“How do you govern and how do you tell anyone when you'll make those decisions when I don't have a national strategy that allows me to do what I know I need to do.”

According to Lujan Grisham, New Mexicans should expect for those orders to remain in place through the end of April and at least early May.

“In May, those first couple of weeks, I think, are going to be intense,” she said.

“And I hope by then all of the governors have gotten the federal government to think about a universal testing strategy that we can deploy. Because that's the game changer for New Mexico,” she said.