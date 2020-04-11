Gov. Lujan Grisham discusses coronavirus response, plans moving forward | KOB 4
Gov. Lujan Grisham discusses coronavirus response, plans moving forward

Patrick Hayes
Updated: April 11, 2020 09:40 PM
Created: April 11, 2020 09:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s been exactly one month since Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the first three positive cases of coronavirus in New Mexico. Since then, the governor has received daily briefings with number of positive cases and deaths related to COVID19.

“They're hard to hear,” she said. “I can see that things are working and I'm still really pained that we don't have a vaccine."

“I don't know how to treat you, we don't have a protocol and it scares me every single day I find out we have more cases,” she added.

When asked when non-essential businesses and restaurants could reopen without restrictions, Lujan Grisham said she needs to know that the state has reached its peak number of cases and see the number of confirmed positive cases decrease.

However, the governor said one of the biggest problems the country faces is the lack of guidance from the federal government when it comes to testing for the virus.

She said the state has been able to get some supplies needed to conduct the tests but there’s a lack of the reagent needed to get the results.

“We've figured that out. I need the reagent,” she said “The reagent are those enzymes that allow us to actually identify whether or not the virus is present in the sample. The country doesn't make enough.”

Lujan Grisham told KOB 4 she plans on asking President Donald Trump and his administration to create a universal testing strategy.

“How do you govern and how do you tell anyone when you'll make those decisions when I don't have a national strategy that allows me to do what I know I need to do.”

According to Lujan Grisham, New Mexicans should expect for those orders to remain in place through the end of April and at least early May.

“In May, those first couple of weeks, I think, are going to be intense,” she said.

“And I hope by then all of the governors have gotten the federal government to think about a universal testing strategy that we can deploy. Because that's the game changer for New Mexico,” she said.


