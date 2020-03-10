Gov. Lujan Grisham expected to make budget cuts as a result of oil price plunge | KOB 4
Gov. Lujan Grisham expected to make budget cuts as a result of oil price plunge

Megan Abundis
Updated: March 10, 2020 10:52 PM
Created: March 10, 2020 09:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Before signing the state budget, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is expected to make line-item cuts to pare down the budget as a result of the drastic plunge in oil prices.

Tuesday was the worst dip in oil prices since 1991, but on Wednesday there was a 10% uptick.

The oil and gas industry makes up 40% of the state’s revenue. At least $600 million dollars of it was planned to be used in the $7.6 billion state budget. Now the future of that extra money is up in the air.

The state’s Legislative Finance Committee said every time the oil price drops by $1, it has an annual impact of $22 million on the state’s general fund.

When the budget was created, lawmakers expected the price for a barrel of oil to be at $52. The current price for a barrel is $32, but the upside is that oil production has been at a much faster rate.

In 2016, the state had similar concerns passing the budget due to a price drop that left oil at $27 a barrel. Former Gov. Susana Martinez called a special session to make cuts and ultimately reduced the proposed $6.2 billion budget to $5.6 billion.

Some of the governor’s budget priorities include pay raises for teachers, state workers and MVD clerks. An extended school year, childhood education fund and free college tuition are also priorities that are not likely to be cut from the budget.

Senate Finance Committee Chair John Arthur Smith (D-District 35) said he is fully engaged and up to speed on the much-needed changed. Sen. Smith said he wouldn’t object if the governor has to cut more one-time costs such as road repairs.

Meanwhile, the LFC said this curveball isn’t necessarily a surprise.

The committee ran this scenario last December. If oil stayed cheap at $35 a barrel, the state budget would come up nearly a billion dollars below what the state is expected to bring in.

The governor has until noon on Wednesday to sign a budget.


