Gov. Lujan Grisham expected to make budget cuts as a result of oil price plunge

When the budget was created, lawmakers expected the price for a barrel of oil to be at $52. The current price for a barrel is $32, but the upside is that oil production has been at a much faster rate.

In 2016, the state had similar concerns passing the budget due to a price drop that left oil at $27 a barrel. Former Gov. Susana Martinez called a special session to make cuts and ultimately reduced the proposed $6.2 billion budget to $5.6 billion.

Some of the governor’s budget priorities include pay raises for teachers, state workers and MVD clerks. An extended school year, childhood education fund and free college tuition are also priorities that are not likely to be cut from the budget.

Senate Finance Committee Chair John Arthur Smith (D-District 35) said he is fully engaged and up to speed on the much-needed changed. Sen. Smith said he wouldn’t object if the governor has to cut more one-time costs such as road repairs.

Meanwhile, the LFC said this curveball isn’t necessarily a surprise.

The committee ran this scenario last December. If oil stayed cheap at $35 a barrel, the state budget would come up nearly a billion dollars below what the state is expected to bring in.

The governor has until noon on Wednesday to sign a budget.