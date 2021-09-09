Gov. Lujan Grisham eyes state spending options amid windfall

Morgan Lee
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Tuition-free college and more spending to secure abandoned oil wells are among the priorities from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
The priorities for state spending come amid a windfall in state income linked to federal pandemic relief and petroleum production.
September marks the outset of the Legislature’s grueling budget writing process in a state still grappling with high rates of unemployment and childhood poverty.
