Gov. Lujan Grisham hosts roundtable with New Mexico educators

Updated: January 07, 2022 10:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wants to make New Mexico a better state for educators – but first she has to know where to begin.
"We've got issues we've got to address, and I want your ideas about what we can do and how to get folks in the classroom right now," Lujan Grisham said.
During a special roundtable discussion Friday, teachers from across the state got the chance to voice their ideas. Their number one solution? Better pay.
The governor's office is already working on plans for a 7% raise.
"If the legislature approves the governor's proposal, we will have the highest average teacher salaries in the region – that's Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Oklahoma and Texas," said Kurt Steinhaus, the state education secretary. "The average would be $64,000 a year."
But teachers also said that support staff – like guidance counselors and custodians – also deserve raises. Not only that, but student teachers also need some type of assistance.
