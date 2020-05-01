Gov. Lujan Grisham announces lockdown of Gallup

Under the state's Riot Control Act, the restrictions will terminate automatically at noon on the third day after they become effective. The Gallup emergency is effective immediately and therefore will expire at noon on May 4.

Under the act, anyone who fails to comply with restrictions is guilty of a misdemeanor, and upon conviction of a second or subsequent offense is guilty of a fourth-degree felony.

McKinley County has reported over 1,000 cases of COVID-19 — more than 30% of New Mexico's total COVID-19 cases.