Gov. Lujan Grisham announces lockdown of Gallup

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is locking down the city of Gallup. Outgoing Mayor Jackie McKinney and new Mayor Louis Bonaguidi had both requested the governor invoke emergency powers under the Riot Control Act.
All roads into Gallup will be closed at 12 p.m Friday.
Effective today:
Gallup police and the McKinley County Sheriff's Department will partner with New Mexico State Police, the New Mexico Department of Transportation and the New Mexico National Guard to enforce the emergency order and road closures.
Under the state's Riot Control Act, the restrictions will terminate automatically at noon on the third day after they become effective. The Gallup emergency is effective immediately and therefore will expire at noon on May 4.
Under the act, anyone who fails to comply with restrictions is guilty of a misdemeanor, and upon conviction of a second or subsequent offense is guilty of a fourth-degree felony.
McKinley County has reported over 1,000 cases of COVID-19 — more than 30% of New Mexico's total COVID-19 cases.
