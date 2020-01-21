Gov. Lujan Grisham issues State of the State address

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 21, 2020 05:24 PM
Created: January 21, 2020 02:36 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gave her second State of the State address Tuesday.
"We are stronger today than we were one year ago -- no question," Gov. Lujan Grisham said.
The governor recalled what she said were successes in New Mexico, including private-sector job growth, investments in public education, transformations in environmental leadership, roadway infrastructure and state government services.
The governor also identified key areas that she would like addressed during the 30-day legislative session.
"Together, we will keep investing for tomorrow and delivering today. We will keep going. Forward, every day, together," the governor said to close her speech.
The governor also called for the legalization of recreational marijuana, saying it has the potential to be “the next frontier” of New Mexico's economic expansion.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company