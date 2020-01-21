Gov. Lujan Grisham issues State of the State address | KOB 4
Gov. Lujan Grisham issues State of the State address

Updated: January 21, 2020 05:24 PM
Created: January 21, 2020 02:36 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gave her second State of the State address Tuesday.

"We are stronger today than we were one year ago -- no question," Gov. Lujan Grisham said.  

The governor recalled what she said were successes in New Mexico, including private-sector job growth, investments in public education, transformations in environmental leadership, roadway infrastructure and state government services.

The governor also identified key areas that she would like addressed during the 30-day legislative session.

  • Crafting a strategic and sustainable budget that rebuilds state agencies’ capacity to deliver services to New Mexicans and incorporates significant savings for a future rainy day (the governor’s executive recommendation includes putting 25% of “new money” into the state’s reserves)
  • Investing in game-changing early childhood programs through the new Early Childhood Education and Care Department and the Early Childhood Trust Fund.
  • Delivering tuition-free higher education to New Mexico residents by restoring the original promise of the New Mexico Lottery Scholarship with the “last-dollar” Opportunity Scholarship
  • Implementing new measures that will enhance public safety in New Mexico, including a request, in the executive budget recommendation, for 60 new State Police officers 
  • Establishing a new fund for senior services; providing equitable and much-needed reform for the state’s public pension system that protects taxpayers and retirees; and more.

"Together, we will keep investing for tomorrow and delivering today. We will keep going. Forward, every day, together," the governor said to close her speech. 

The governor also called for the legalization of recreational marijuana, saying it has the potential to be “the next frontier” of New Mexico's economic expansion.


