Gov. Lujan Grisham kicks off reelection campaign in Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 03, 2021 06:50 PM
Created: June 03, 2021 05:36 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday her intention to run for reelection.
She made the announcement at the Albuquerque Museum in Old Town.
The governor was surrounded by supporters, including several high-ranking Democrats. Also announcing his reelection bid, Lt. Gov. Howie Morales introduced the governor.
However, it wasn't just supporters of the governor in Old Town. A group gathered to protest Lujan Grisham's campaign.
The protesters are critical of the governor's handling of the pandemic.
The governor's campaign website, newmexicansformichelle.com, said she wants to hear about the challenges people are facing and ideas on how to improve the state.
Election day is Nov. 8, 2022.
