Gov. Lujan Grisham looking for Workforce Solutions replacement

McCamley left his job in April, citing personal safety for his family. Shortly after, he was replaced by interim secretary Ricky Serna. The governor acknowledged the job is a tough one.

"I mean, if I said to you ‘hey you want to work for less, 24/7, and you're responsible for 1,000 employees who are going to tell you, they can't do their work because they're dealing with a computer system that the feds forced you to purchase, that never got upgraded in any way that can deal with seven, you know, 1,300% increase’ right,” Lujan Grisham said.