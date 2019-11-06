Gov. Lujan Grisham names New Mexico's first Early Education secretary

Christina Rodriguez
SANTA FE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham named New Mexico's first secretary of early childhood education at a press conference Wednesday. Elizabeth Groginsky will serve as the cabinet secretary for the new Early Childhood Education and Care Department.
Groginsky has been the assistant superintendent of early learning for the District of Columbia since 2014. Before that, she had also served as the director of early childhood education for United Way Worldwide.
“As we interviewed terrific candidates, Elizabeth clearly stood out as an innovator with experience leading a large organization with goals similar to ours,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “She was unequaled in both experience and passion and has a demonstrated record of getting results. I am confident she will deliver on putting our youngest on the path to success.”
The new department will bring early childhood programs all under one roof in order to maximize resources.
"I am passionate about building comprehensive early childhood systems that improve outcomes for young children and engage families as key decision-makers," Groginsky said. "I have always loved New Mexico, and I am thrilled to serve as its first-ever secretary of the Early Childhood Education and Care Department.”
