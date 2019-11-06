Gov. Lujan Grisham names New Mexico's first Early Education secretary

SANTA FE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham named New Mexico's first secretary of early childhood education at a press conference Wednesday. Elizabeth Groginsky will serve as the cabinet secretary for the new Early Childhood Education and Care Department.

Groginsky has been the assistant superintendent of early learning for the District of Columbia since 2014. Before that, she had also served as the director of early childhood education for United Way Worldwide.