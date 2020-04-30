Gov. Lujan Grisham extends Public Health Order, allows some businesses to reopen | KOB 4
Gov. Lujan Grisham extends Public Health Order, allows some businesses to reopen

Joshua Panas
Updated: April 30, 2020 06:53 PM
Created: April 30, 2020 03:55 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham extended her Public Health Order to May 15. 

<<<Read the full order>>>

However, during Thursday's briefing, the governor also announced she would allow more businesses to open, starting May 1. 

  • Non-essential retailers can operate via curbside service or delivery-- where permitted by their license (Does not include liquor stores)
  • Gun stores will be allowed to operate by appointment only
  • Pet services will also be allowed to operate
  • Golf courses allowed to open for golf only- non dine-in food service or retail

The governor also announced the businesses that will have to remain closed under the new health order, and other restrictions.

  • Offices, workspaces, retailers (except for curbside/delivery)
  • Dine-in restaurants and bars (except for curbside/delivery)
  • Indoor malls, gyms, salons, theaters and casinos to remain closed
  • Mass gatherings prohibited
  • 14-day quarantine order remains in place for out-of-state airport travel

The governor said she is relaxing restrictions because New Mexico is bending the curve.

However, she said New Mexicans should wear face coverings while they are out.

Using new projections based on research from Los Alamos National Lab, Dr. David Scrase of the Human Services Department said he expects cases in New Mexico to continue to grow over next six weeks. The models predict 7,200 COVID-19 cases by beginning of June.

Dr. Scrase also said all 14 ICU beds in McKinley County area are full. Patients in the area are being transported to Albuquerque, where adjustments are being made to expand ICU capabilities because ICU beds at the major hospitals are also full.

Slides from the governor's press conference:

