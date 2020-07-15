Gov. Lujan Grisham participates in virtual event for Biden campaign | KOB 4
Gov. Lujan Grisham participates in virtual event for Biden campaign

Gov. Lujan Grisham participates in virtual event for Biden campaign

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: July 15, 2020 01:13 PM
Created: July 15, 2020 01:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rumors are circulating that New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham attended an in-person dinner with Joe Biden in Albuquerque.

That isn't true. A spokesperson for the governor says Lujan Grisham participated in a virtual event for Biden Tuesday night, but that's all. 

The governor's office said Biden was not part of the online discussion on clean energy. 

According to the invitation, New York Rep. Paul Tonko was also featured on the online call. 


