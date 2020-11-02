Gov. Lujan Grisham proposes $25M stimulus package for tourism industry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham proposed a $25 million stimulus package for the New Mexico tourism industry Monday. The stimulus aims to shorten the recovery timeline.

“In both rural and urban communities, tourism offers entrepreneurs a path to create opportunity for their families and offers communities of all sizes a reliable building block for their own economic recovery strategy,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “This economic stimulus package for the tourism industry will expedite our state’s efforts to diversify our economy and get back on track."