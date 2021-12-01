Gov. Lujan Grisham proposes pay increases for New Mexico educators

SANTA FE, N.M. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday her administration will pursue a 7% raise for all education personnel in the state as a part of her legislative agenda for the upcoming 2022 legislative session.

The pay increase will impact more than 50,000 K-12 educators and school staff across the state. It will be accompanied by additional increases to base educator salary levels in the state's three-tier licensure system – raising minimum teacher salary levels to $50,000, $60,000, and $70,000.