Gov. Lujan Grisham pushes for public safety legislation

SANTA FE, N.M. — During a virtual speech to Albuquerque business owners with the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce Friday afternoon, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gave an update on how she feels the legislative session is going with less than two weeks left.

"Public safety isn't getting the attention I think it should be getting in the Legislature, I'm disappointed by that, but you know, I'm a fighter, so I'm going to keep doing it, I'm going to keep fighting really hard," Lujan Grisham said.