Gov. Lujan Grisham registers to be a substitute teacher

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 23, 2022 10:15 PM
Created: January 23, 2022 09:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is expected to teach in an elementary school classroom this week, according to a governor's office spokesperson.
The governor is registered to be a substitute in New Mexico.
In a move she touted as being the first of its kind in the U.S., Lujan Grisham announced last Wednesday that she’s asked members of the state’s National Guard units to get certified to work as substitute teachers and child care workers.
The request comes as New Mexico continues to set daily COVID-19 case records. School districts and child care centers have been beset by teacher and worker absences.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company