Gov. Lujan Grisham releases $7.3B budget proposal

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 12, 2021 07:36 AM
Created: January 12, 2021 07:07 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has recommended a $7.3 billion budget for New Mexico's next fiscal year. The New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration released the proposed budget early Monday morning. 

The governor wants to put nearly half a billion toward New Mexico's pandemic response — and close to $4 billion toward education. 

Here are a few of the highlights: 

  • $475M for additional pandemic relief for New Mexico.
  • $893.1M in total fund money for behavioral health support across all state agencies.
  • $193M for the continued rollout of early childhood education and care investments.
  • $5.1M for youth, adolescent, and young adult suicide prevention.
  • $151.2M to maintain K-5 Plus, Extended Learning Time (ELTP) & Career Technical Education and Community School Programs.
  • $26M to continue on the promise for tuition-free education at one of New Mexico’s public colleges, including $4M for a pilot program for students that lost the lottery scholarship.
  • $25M to restore and revitalize the tourism economy.
  • $10M from the General Fund for broadband expansion across New Mexico, which should be bolstered by significant funding from capital outlay.
  • $4.5M for investments in cybersecurity for state agencies and public education institutions.
  • $2M for innovative grid modernization projects.
  • $6M for the Secretary of State to fund local elections.

"Amid great adversity, I recommend a fiscally responsible budget while maintaining essential funding for our public education moonshot, for the innovative economic diversification and opportunity New Mexicans expect, for the community, public safety, and much more,” said Lujan Grisham. "The pandemic and economic uncertainty may have disrupted our forward momentum in job creation, child wellbeing improvements, and various other policy emphasis areas, but we are ready to bounce back quickly and robustly. This budget recommendation is our first step to position New Mexico to prosper in a post-pandemic world."

The budget calls for a 3.3% increase in recurring spending while maintaining 25% of reserves.

Lawmakers will debate this budget proposal in the next legislative session, which begins next Tuesday. To review the budget recommendation, click here.


