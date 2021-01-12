Gov. Lujan Grisham releases $7.3B budget proposal

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has recommended a $7.3 billion budget for New Mexico's next fiscal year. The New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration released the proposed budget early Monday morning.
The governor wants to put nearly half a billion toward New Mexico's pandemic response — and close to $4 billion toward education.
Here are a few of the highlights:
"Amid great adversity, I recommend a fiscally responsible budget while maintaining essential funding for our public education moonshot, for the innovative economic diversification and opportunity New Mexicans expect, for the community, public safety, and much more,” said Lujan Grisham. "The pandemic and economic uncertainty may have disrupted our forward momentum in job creation, child wellbeing improvements, and various other policy emphasis areas, but we are ready to bounce back quickly and robustly. This budget recommendation is our first step to position New Mexico to prosper in a post-pandemic world."
The budget calls for a 3.3% increase in recurring spending while maintaining 25% of reserves.
Lawmakers will debate this budget proposal in the next legislative session, which begins next Tuesday. To review the budget recommendation, click here.
