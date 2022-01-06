Gov. Lujan Grisham releases budget recommendations for 2023 fiscal year

Jonathan Fjeld, Kai Porter
Updated: January 06, 2022 05:23 PM
Created: January 06, 2022 02:16 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration released Michelle Lujan Grisham's $8.4 billion budget recommendation Thursday.
The budget is a 13.4% increase from the previous fiscal year but 36.4% of the recommended budget consists of funds for filling gaps.
Public safety
Lujan Grisham wants $14.6 million to give New Mexico State Police officers a 20% raise and $100 million to help departments hire a thousand new officers across the state.
"She's proposing $100 million to recruit, train and retain police officers that could also go to raises for officers in other communities," said Nora Meyers Sackett, press secretary for the Governor's Office.
Education
The governor's budget recommendation also includes $277 million for education – that would increase teachers' base salaries and provide a 7% pay raise to teachers and school staff.
"With those increases, we are looking to make New Mexico teachers have the highest average salary of any state in the region, and that's a really big move forward for New Mexico," Sackett said. "Teachers across the country, in many states, are underpaid and we don't want that to be the case here in New Mexico anymore."
Economic development
The governor is recommending $18.5 million for the Economic Development Department for job training and local economic development.
"These are hugely successful programs that bring exciting new companies into New Mexico and invest in homegrown New Mexico companies to be able to expand," Sackett said. "They bring new jobs into communities small and large all across the state."
The budget recommendation consists of the following:
Full details on the recommendation are available here.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company