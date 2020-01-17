Gov. Lujan Grisham calls for recreational marijuana legalization

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has officially announced her support for legislation that would legalize recreational marijuana in New Mexico. Her announcement comes just days before the start of the legislative session.
The proposal, House Bill 160, would legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and over. According to a statement from the governor's office, the measure could potentially bring in hundreds of millions of dollars worth of revenue and create thousands of new jobs.
“The legislature has the opportunity to pass the largest job-creation program in New Mexico in a decade,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “Skeptics have been right to preach study and patience. I agree with their caution – and that’s why we haven’t rushed into this issue. But if we are clear-eyed about the risks, we have to be clear-eyed about the opportunity.”
A new poll shows that nearly 3 in 4 New Mexicans support legalization. New Mexico has regulated legal medical cannabis for more than a decade.
The legislative session begins Jan. 21.
To read the full proposal, click here.
This is a developing story.
