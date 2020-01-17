Gov. Lujan Grisham calls for recreational marijuana legalization

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has officially announced her support for legislation that would legalize recreational marijuana in New Mexico. Her announcement comes just days before the start of the legislative session.

The proposal, House Bill 160, would legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and over. According to a statement from the governor's office, the measure could potentially bring in hundreds of millions of dollars worth of revenue and create thousands of new jobs.