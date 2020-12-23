Gov. Lujan Grisham: Santa is immune to COVID-19, will be coming this Christmas

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has issued a proclamation assuring children of all ages that health experts have determined Santa Claus, and all of his reindeer, are immune from COVID-19 and may safely visit homes this holiday season.
The proclamation notes that Santa Claus is an essential worker and the North Pole has not had any cases of COVID-19.
The governor thanked New Mexico children for adapting their holiday traditions with their families this year to keep each other safe.
“The good cheer and glad tidings of the holidays are so important this year,” Lujan Grisham said. “I know we’re all excited to celebrate the holidays we’ve missed because of the pandemic – next year, the moment it’s safe to do so. There is hope, and there is light at the end of the tunnel. However you celebrate this holiday season, please be safe, please tell your loved ones you love them, and hold tight to the hope of next year, a brighter tomorrow, and putting this pandemic behind us. Happy holidays, New Mexico!”
