Gov. Lujan Grisham: Santa is immune to COVID-19, will be coming this Christmas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has issued a proclamation assuring children of all ages that health experts have determined Santa Claus, and all of his reindeer, are immune from COVID-19 and may safely visit homes this holiday season.

The proclamation notes that Santa Claus is an essential worker and the North Pole has not had any cases of COVID-19.



The governor thanked New Mexico children for adapting their holiday traditions with their families this year to keep each other safe.