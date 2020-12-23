Gov. Lujan Grisham: Santa is immune to COVID-19, will be coming this Christmas | KOB 4

Gov. Lujan Grisham: Santa is immune to COVID-19, will be coming this Christmas

Gov. Lujan Grisham: Santa is immune to COVID-19, will be coming this Christmas

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 23, 2020 10:23 AM
Created: December 23, 2020 10:19 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has issued a proclamation assuring children of all ages that health experts have determined Santa Claus, and all of his reindeer, are immune from COVID-19 and may safely visit homes this holiday season.

The proclamation notes that Santa Claus is an essential worker and the North Pole has not had any cases of COVID-19.

The governor thanked New Mexico children for adapting their holiday traditions with their families this year to keep each other safe.

 “The good cheer and glad tidings of the holidays are so important this year,” Lujan Grisham said. “I know we’re all excited to celebrate the holidays we’ve missed because of the pandemic – next year, the moment it’s safe to do so. There is hope, and there is light at the end of the tunnel. However you celebrate this holiday season, please be safe, please tell your loved ones you love them, and hold tight to the hope of next year, a brighter tomorrow, and putting this pandemic behind us. Happy holidays, New Mexico!”

To read the full proclamation, click here


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico launches COVID-19 vaccine registration website
New Mexico launches COVID-19 vaccine registration website
APD: Body found in trash bin
APD: Body found in trash bin
Site of iconic Nob Hill brew pub converted into COVID-19 testing location
Site of iconic Nob Hill brew pub converted into COVID-19 testing location
Mother of teenager who was killed continues to fight for tougher crime initiatives
Mother of teenager who was killed continues to fight for tougher crime initiatives
New Mexico launches free at-home COVID-19 tests
New Mexico launches free at-home COVID-19 tests