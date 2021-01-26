Gov. Lujan Grisham says in-person learning can resume across the state Feb. 8 | KOB 4

Gov. Lujan Grisham says in-person learning can resume across the state Feb. 8

Joshua Panas
Updated: January 26, 2021 02:34 PM
Created: January 26, 2021 12:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.-  Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Tuesday every school district in the state will be able to welcome students of every age back into the classroom on Feb. 8.

The announcement was made during the governor's State of the State speech.

Gov. Lujan Grisham said that the state has been working with school leaders and health officials to make school buildings safer. The plan includes expanding COVID-19 surveillance testing.

"There’s no substitute for in-person learning. And there’s no negotiating about the health and safety of students, families and educators," Gov. Lujan Grisham said.

The governor added that the plan to expand in-person learning is supported by union leadership.

Guidance from the New Mexico Department of Public Education details the reentry plan.

  • All schools -- elementary and secondary -- in all counties will be eligible to enter the hybrid mode, which means bringing back up to 50 percent of students at a time in order to maintain social distancing and to keep students in smaller cohorts to avoid virus transmission;
  • Districts and schools with fewer than 100 students may bring back all students in a 5:1 ratio with no more than six people per enclosed indoor space;
  • Districts/schools not ready to welcome back students into a full hybrid model may expand small-group instruction to all grades -- maintaining cohorts -- with up to 50 percent of students participating at a time.

NMPED says schools can move from hybrid to full reentry when their county moves into the green level of reopening.


