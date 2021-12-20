Gov. Lujan Grisham seeks low-carbon fuel standard | KOB 4

Gov. Lujan Grisham seeks low-carbon fuel standard

The Associated Press
Created: December 20, 2021 02:27 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is renewing calls for legislators to approve requirements for fuel producers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The Democrat governor said Monday, in a statement, that state lawmakers should pass a clean fuel standard during the upcoming legislative session.

The governor of the major oil-producing state has discretion over which nonbudgetary initiatives are heard during a 30-day legislative session that starts Jan. 18.

Earlier this year, a Democrat-sponsored bill to impose low-carbon fuel standards stalled in the state House of Representatives after winning Senate’s endorsement on a party-line vote with Republicans in opposition.

California and Oregon already have similar programs.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

