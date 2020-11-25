Gov. Lujan Grisham signs $330M relief package for New Mexicans | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Gov. Lujan Grisham signs $330M relief package for New Mexicans

Gov. Lujan Grisham signs $330M relief package for New Mexicans

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 25, 2020 01:15 PM
Created: November 25, 2020 01:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed into law a $330 million relief package for New Mexicans. The money will go towards small businesses, supplemental payments to the unemployed and other emergency food and housing relief. 

“I know this stimulus will mean so much to so many New Mexicans as we enter the holiday season,” Lujan Grisham said. “But our work isn’t done. The pandemic has never been more dangerous in our state, and the economic pain caused by the spread of the virus is felt in every corner of New Mexico. We must remain vigilant in our fight against the virus. We must continue to evaluate how we can get more assistance to more New Mexicans who need it in this time of crisis. I’m grateful to the Legislature, both chambers and both parties, for their work yesterday. New Mexico will always step up, even when the federal government won’t.”

Lujan Grisham signed House Bill 1 upon its arrival to her office. The bill goes into effect immediately. 

Here is a breakdown of HB 1: 

  • $100 million in grants for small businesses — this grant program will be administered by the New Mexico Finance Authority
  • A one-time $1,200 payment to over 100,000 New Mexicans claiming unemployment — this benefit will be administered by the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions
  • $15 million for emergency housing assistance and assistance for the homeless
  • $5 million for emergency food bank services
  • $5 million for direct assistance to low-income residents who did not receive an “economic impact payment” from the federal government
  • $10 million for the New Mexico Department of Health to support COVID-19 contact tracing, testing and vaccine distribution efforts

Both the House and Senate overwhelmingly approved HB 1. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham signs $330M relief package for New Mexicans
Gov. Lujan Grisham signs $330M relief package for New Mexicans
APD releases details of officer-involved shooting that killed murder suspect
APD releases details of officer-involved shooting that killed murder suspect
Police: 18-year-old has not been heard from since stating she was robbed at gunpoint
Police: 18-year-old has not been heard from since stating she was robbed at gunpoint
Canvassing board certifies Joe Biden's win in New Mexico
Canvassing board certifies Joe Biden's win in New Mexico
Cars line up for food being distributed by Roadrunner Food Bank
Cars line up for food being distributed by Roadrunner Food Bank

Weather

  
Your Weather Forecast
Current Temperatures
Live Interactive Radar
Live Doppler Radar