Gov. Lujan Grisham signs $330M relief package for New Mexicans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed into law a $330 million relief package for New Mexicans. The money will go towards small businesses, supplemental payments to the unemployed and other emergency food and housing relief.

“I know this stimulus will mean so much to so many New Mexicans as we enter the holiday season,” Lujan Grisham said. “But our work isn’t done. The pandemic has never been more dangerous in our state, and the economic pain caused by the spread of the virus is felt in every corner of New Mexico. We must remain vigilant in our fight against the virus. We must continue to evaluate how we can get more assistance to more New Mexicans who need it in this time of crisis. I’m grateful to the Legislature, both chambers and both parties, for their work yesterday. New Mexico will always step up, even when the federal government won’t.”