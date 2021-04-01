Gov. Lujan Grisham signs bill legalizing recreational marijuana in New Mexico | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Gov. Lujan Grisham signs bill legalizing recreational marijuana in New Mexico

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 12, 2021 05:15 PM
Created: April 01, 2021 06:32 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed a bill legalizing recreational marijuana in New Mexico. 

House Bill 2, the Cannabis Regulation Act, was approved by lawmakers during a two-day special session in March. The bill passed the House 38-32 and the Senate 22-15.

April 2022 is the target date for the recreational marijuana industry to be up and running in the state. 

The governor also signed Senate Bill 2, which will automatically expunge records of people's past arrests and convictions for minor cannabis-related offenses. The bill includes a provision to make it harder to deny employment or professional licenses to people based on prior convictions.

MORE: 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham signs bill legalizing recreational marijuana in New Mexico
Gov. Lujan Grisham signs bill legalizing recreational marijuana in New Mexico
Eldorado High School to close for 2 weeks after students test positive for COVID-19
Eldorado High School to close for 2 weeks after students test positive for COVID-19
4 Investigates: Farmington man accused in Capitol Riot tells his side of the story
4 Investigates: Farmington man accused in Capitol Riot tells his side of the story
Lapel video reveals more details about what led up to NMSP Officer Darian Jarrott's death
Lapel video reveals more details about what led up to NMSP Officer Darian Jarrott's death
Workers, business owners react to new paid sick leave law
Workers, business owners react to new paid sick leave law