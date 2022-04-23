Gov. Lujan Grisham signs emergency declaration for counties impacted by wildfires

KOB Web Staff
April 23, 2022
Created: April 23, 2022 06:03 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed emergency declarations Saturday to help the counties most impacted by fires.
The declaration will help Colfax County, Lincoln County, San Miguel County, Valencia County and Mora County.
These emergency declarations free up millions of dollars to help repair the damage.
The governor spoke about the wildfires burning in the state Saturday afternoon. She said the priorities when responding to fires is saving lives, saving livestock and animals, and protecting property.
She urged everyone to follow evacuation orders and called on city and county officials to ban fireworks this summer.
