Gov. Lujan Grisham signs emergency declaration for Roswell

The executive order activates the National Guard for necessary responses, establishes a statewide emergency response that spans all state agencies, and provides $750,000 for the state's Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to support local recovery efforts.

“The City of Roswell appreciates the state’s Declaration of a State of Emergency as a result of the exceptional Memorial Day weekend storm,” Roswell Mayor Dennis Kintigh said. “These emergency funds will help our community move forward more quickly with the relief needed to help the city’s residents impacted by this flooding. While the full extent of the damage is not yet known, the City of Roswell welcomes the support and assistance from our State of New Mexico partners. Repairing and rebuilding will be a team effort with the City, Chaves County, and State of New Mexico working together.”