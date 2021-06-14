Gov. Lujan Grisham signs emergency declaration for Roswell | KOB 4

Gov. Lujan Grisham signs emergency declaration for Roswell

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 14, 2021 01:35 PM
Created: June 14, 2021 01:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency for the City of Roswell.

Last Wednesday, she had signed similar orders for Lincoln and Chaves counties following severe flooding.

The executive order activates the National Guard for necessary responses, establishes a statewide emergency response that spans all state agencies, and provides $750,000 for the state's Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to support local recovery efforts.

“The City of Roswell appreciates the state’s Declaration of a State of Emergency as a result of the exceptional Memorial Day weekend storm,” Roswell Mayor Dennis Kintigh said. “These emergency funds will help our community move forward more quickly with the relief needed to help the city’s residents impacted by this flooding. While the full extent of the damage is not yet known, the City of Roswell welcomes the support and assistance from our State of New Mexico partners. Repairing and rebuilding will be a team effort with the City, Chaves County, and State of New Mexico working together.”

Several volunteer and nonprofit groups have been helping residents:

  • Roswell Community Disaster Relief Services: For drinking water, food, and help with clean-up, pumping water, and minor livestock rescue, call (575) 208-4055 or visit their Facebook page
  • Roswell Salvation Army: For food assistance, including a hot meal delivery program if needed, vouchers for thrift stores upon a referral from the Red Cross, and assistance with a one-night stay at a local economy hotel if people must leave their home while water dries, call (575) 622-8700
  • The American Red Cross of New Mexico: Volunteers will assess damages to home interiors and determine if the damages meet the required threshold for financial assistance through the Red Cross, call (505) 265-8514
  • The God Inspired Gathering: For clean-up assistance, focusing on seniors and people with disabilities, call (575) 208-1467
  • For sand, sandbags, and other flood prevention tools, residents can contact Karen Sanders at 575-624-6740.
  • To assist with clean-up, Chaves County has also placed dumpsters at various locations around the county. These locations are available here.


