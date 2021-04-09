Gov. Lujan Grisham signs New Mexico state budget for 2022

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the $7.4 billion New Mexico state budget for 2022 Friday morning.
The final budget was approved by the legislature during the 60-day session. It was larger than the governor's original budget recommendation.
Here are the key takeaways:
The governor also signed House Bill 285 which funds more than $511 million in projects across the state, including:
Lujan Grisham released the following statement:
“This budget is responsible and responsive to the needs of New Mexicans right now and in the future. This legislative season has been a remarkable success for New Mexicans in every corner of our state – with almost a billion dollars in new targeted pandemic relief for businesses and workers and more, with groundbreaking new initiatives in economic development and health care and environmental protection, and with, finally, a solid and sustainable budget that maintains and increases funding for key programs that benefit children and families and workers while ensuring our reserves remain robust and healthy. I want to thank the Legislature and Department of Finance and Administration staff for their diligent work throughout this budget process.”
