Gov. Lujan Grisham signs New Mexico state budget for 2022

$10 million for improvements at correctional and health facilities

$12.5 million for Local Economic Development Act projects

$52 million for tribal projects

Nearly $48 million for public safety projects

$61 million for water and wastewater projects

$49 million for higher ed institutions

About $34 million for public schools

$53 million for road projects

More than $8 million for acequias, ditches and dams

Lujan Grisham released the following statement:

“This budget is responsible and responsive to the needs of New Mexicans right now and in the future. This legislative season has been a remarkable success for New Mexicans in every corner of our state – with almost a billion dollars in new targeted pandemic relief for businesses and workers and more, with groundbreaking new initiatives in economic development and health care and environmental protection, and with, finally, a solid and sustainable budget that maintains and increases funding for key programs that benefit children and families and workers while ensuring our reserves remain robust and healthy. I want to thank the Legislature and Department of Finance and Administration staff for their diligent work throughout this budget process.”