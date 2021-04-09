Gov. Lujan Grisham signs New Mexico state budget for 2022 | KOB 4

Gov. Lujan Grisham signs New Mexico state budget for 2022

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 09, 2021 11:55 AM
Created: April 09, 2021 11:48 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the $7.4 billion New Mexico state budget for 2022 Friday morning.

The final budget was approved by the legislature during the 60-day session. It was larger than the governor's original budget recommendation. 

 Here are the key takeaways: 

  • Spending will increase 5% over the amended fiscal year 2021 budget, with 36% of new General Fund spending going to education initiatives
  • Budget includes 1.5% raises for public school and higher ed personnel, as well as state employees and frontline health and social service workers
  • $30.7 million increase to the Human Services Department to expand mental health and substance use disorder services
  • $17.5 million increase for projects funded through the Local Economic Development Act
  • $12 million in additional funding for the Opportunity Scholarship and Lottery Scholarship
  • $17 million to restore and revitalize the state's tourism economic sector
  • $300 million for roadway infrastructure and improvements 

The governor also signed House Bill 285 which funds more than $511 million in projects across the state, including:

  • $10 million for improvements at correctional and health facilities
  • $12.5 million for Local Economic Development Act projects
  • $52 million for tribal projects
  • Nearly $48 million for public safety projects
  • $61 million for water and wastewater projects
  • $49 million for higher ed institutions 
  • About $34 million for public schools
  • $53 million for road projects
  • More than $8 million for acequias, ditches and dams 

Lujan Grisham released the following statement: 

“This budget is responsible and responsive to the needs of New Mexicans right now and in the future. This legislative season has been a remarkable success for New Mexicans in every corner of our state – with almost a billion dollars in new targeted pandemic relief for businesses and workers and more, with groundbreaking new initiatives in economic development and health care and environmental protection, and with, finally, a solid and sustainable budget that maintains and increases funding for key programs that benefit children and families and workers while ensuring our reserves remain robust and healthy. I want to thank the Legislature and Department of Finance and Administration staff for their diligent work throughout this budget process.”


