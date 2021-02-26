Gov. Lujan Grisham signs Senate Bill 10, repealing 1969 abortion ban

“The time has finally come to get this outdated abortion law off the books and ensure that we keep abortion accessible, safe and legal in New Mexico,” Sen. Linda Lopez, lead sponsor of SB 10, said. “Thank you to Governor Lujan Grisham for signing this legislation, thank you to every one of my fellow bill sponsors and community advocates, and thank you to all of the voters of New Mexico who made your voices heard in the last election. Abortion is a personal health care decision. We can hold our own moral values on abortion and still trust individuals to make their own reproductive health care decisions.”

The 1969 state law criminalizing abortion was not currently enforced because the U.S. Supreme Court passed Roe v. Wade in 1973, legalizing abortion nationwide.