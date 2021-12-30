Gov. Lujan Grisham signs state House redistricting measure | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: December 30, 2021 12:23 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed legislation to redraw election boundaries for seats in the New Mexico House of Representatives.

The Democrat signed the measure Wednesday, calling it a “sound map that is representative and respectful of New Mexico’s varied communities of interest.”

Republicans disagree. 

They have argued that the maps approved by the Democrat-led Legislature are partisan and far from fair representation. They say the voices of rural residents, conservative Democrats and independents will be marginalized.

The House map is expected to give Democrats an edge in about 45 of 70 seats. Democrats currently hold a 45-24 advantage in the chamber.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

