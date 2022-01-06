Gov. Lujan Grisham signs updated state Senate map into law | KOB 4

Jonathan Fjeld
January 06, 2022
SANTA FE, N.M. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed New Mexico's updated state Senate district map into law Thursday.

The map was crafted and approved by the state Legislature, based on 2020 Census data. It was sponsored by Democrat Sens. Linda Lopez and Daniel Ivey-Soto. 

The map passed the New Mexico Senate, Dec. 16. 

The governor previously signed legislation updating the maps for New Mexico's congressional districts, state house districts and the districts of the state Public Education Commission. 


