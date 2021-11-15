Gov. Lujan Grisham speaks on infrastructure bill's impact on New Mexico

"We still have to debate what a few priorities are we going to do all our roads in one region or in a corner of the state. Then figure out a plan over five to 10 years to get as many communities done as possible, or are we going to put it all into broadband or could be water but it's always ‘or’ it’s never ‘and,’” Lujan Grisham said.

Lujan Grisham said some of the state's priorities include repairing dams, fixing roads and expanding broadband access in rural areas -- something that is getting done much quicker thanks to this bill.