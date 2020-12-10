Gov. Lujan Grisham talks success of 2-week reset, vaccination distribution

Joy Wang
Updated: December 10, 2020 05:07 PM
Created: December 10, 2020 04:56 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the two-week reset was effective.
She pointed to the COVID-19 test positivity rate going down and the spread rate dropping.
However, she warned that New Mexico hospitals are still overwhelmed.
She encouraged people to not relax following the reset. She said everyone should continue to follow public health guidelines to avoid more spikes in COVID-19.
The governor is optimistic that a COVID-19 vaccine could help get the pandemic under control fairly quickly.
Once the FDA approves the Pfizer vaccine, the state is expected to get a shipment of 17,550 doses as early as next week.
The state said high-risk health care workers will be the first to get the vaccine.
The Department of Health notified hospitals, so they can prepare for people to get vaccinated.
The state is also expected to receive shipments of the Moderna vaccine after it's approved. Those vaccines will be directed to protect patients and staff at long-term care facilities.
Following the protection of health care workers and those in long-term care facilities, a new group of people will be identified to get vaccinated.
Essential workers are expected to be among that group.
