Gov. Lujan Grisham talks success of 2-week reset, vaccination distribution | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Gov. Lujan Grisham talks success of 2-week reset, vaccination distribution

Joy Wang
Updated: December 10, 2020 05:07 PM
Created: December 10, 2020 04:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the two-week reset was effective.

She pointed to the COVID-19 test positivity rate going down and the spread rate dropping.

However, she warned that New Mexico hospitals are still overwhelmed. 

She encouraged people to not relax following the reset. She said everyone should continue to follow public health guidelines to avoid more spikes in COVID-19.

The governor is optimistic that a COVID-19 vaccine could help get the pandemic under control fairly quickly.

Once the FDA approves the Pfizer vaccine, the state is expected to get a shipment of 17,550 doses as early as next week.

The state said high-risk health care workers will be the first to get the vaccine. 

The Department of Health notified hospitals, so they can prepare for people to get vaccinated.

The state is also expected to receive shipments of the Moderna vaccine after it's approved. Those vaccines will be directed to protect patients and staff at long-term care facilities.

Following the protection of health care workers and those in long-term care facilities, a new group of people will be identified to get vaccinated. 

Essential workers are expected to be among that group. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

ABQ BioPark to reopen Botanic Garden with new nighttime hours
ABQ BioPark to reopen Botanic Garden with new nighttime hours
New Mexico temporarily limits non-essential surgeries
New Mexico temporarily limits non-essential surgeries
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday
New Mexico provides $5M in relief funds to low-income residents
New Mexico provides $5M in relief funds to low-income residents
‘Don't wait until it hits close to home to take it serious’: Woman shares experience losing father to COVID-19
‘Don't wait until it hits close to home to take it serious’: Woman shares experience losing father to COVID-19