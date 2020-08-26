Gov. Lujan Grisham to announce amended emergency public health order | KOB 4
Advertisement

Gov. Lujan Grisham to announce amended emergency public health order

Gov. Lujan Grisham to announce amended emergency public health order

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 26, 2020 11:27 AM
Created: August 26, 2020 11:03 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to discuss amendments to the state's emergency public health order. 

The state’s operative emergency public health order expires Friday, Aug. 28.

Advertisement

Effective Saturday, Aug. 29, the following changes, among others, will be implemented:

  • Houses of worship may operate at 40% maximum occupancy of any enclosed building – an increase from 25 percent – in accordance with COVID-safe practices. Houses of worship may, as before, conduct services outdoors or provide services through audiovisual means.
  • Food and drink establishments (including restaurants, breweries, wineries, distillers, cafes, coffee shops or other similar establishments) may provide indoor dining service at 25% maximum occupancy, in accordance with COVID-safe practices
  • Food and drink establishments may continue to provide outdoor dining options, carryout and delivery services, in accordance with COVID-safe practices. Tables – inside or outside – must be spaced at least six feet apart, and no more than six patrons are permitted at a single table.

The new emergency public health order will be effective through at least mid-September.

The governor and state health officials will also be discussing other amendments, as well as preparations for the fall semester of public schooling in the state, at 3 p.m. Thursday. KOB 4 will air the press conference and KOB.com will stream it live. 

“I know New Mexicans are ecstatic about our recent progress against COVID-19,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “But, given what we know about this virus, we must sound a note of caution: Our progress is only as good as our willingness to stay the course. This virus is still looking for opportunities to spread. We’ve got to adhere to COVID-safe practices in our day-to-day lives to minimize and eliminate those opportunities. I am so grateful to the New Mexicans who have made sacrifices and changed their behaviors to help get us to this point. Now we must – we absolutely must – sustain it. Tomorrow we'll talk more about how far we've come and what we've still got to do, but I'm happy to announce these changes today and hope that New Mexicans feel that our hard work has begun to pay off.”


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Second grade student submits eye-opening assignment about pitfalls of virtual learning
Second grade student submits eye-opening assignment about pitfalls of virtual learning
Albuquerque Social Club announces plans to close for good
Albuquerque Social Club announces plans to close for good
Man allegedly became violent after refusing to wear a mask
Man allegedly became violent after refusing to wear a mask
APD chief apologizes for department's tweet about Wisconsin police shooting
APD chief apologizes for department's tweet about Wisconsin police shooting
Businesses anxiously await new public health order
Businesses anxiously await new public health order
Advertisement


Gov. Lujan Grisham to announce amended emergency public health order
Gov. Lujan Grisham to announce amended emergency public health order
State Supreme Court hears challenge on indoor dining ban
State Supreme Court hears challenge on indoor dining ban
Navajo Nation reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
US crackdown on nonessential border travel causes long waits
Cars wait in line to enter the United States at San Diego's San Ysidro border crossing, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Tijuana, Mexico. A Trump administration crackdown on nonessential travel coming from Mexico amid the coronavirus pandemic has created massive bottlenecks at the border, with drivers reporting waits of up to 10 hours to get into the U.S. (AP Photo/Elliot Spagat)
Brother of airman charged with murder resolves Arizona case
Brother of airman charged with murder resolves Arizona case