Gov. Lujan Grisham to announce amended emergency public health order

The governor and state health officials will also be discussing other amendments, as well as preparations for the fall semester of public schooling in the state, at 3 p.m. Thursday. KOB 4 will air the press conference and KOB.com will stream it live.

“I know New Mexicans are ecstatic about our recent progress against COVID-19,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “But, given what we know about this virus, we must sound a note of caution: Our progress is only as good as our willingness to stay the course. This virus is still looking for opportunities to spread. We’ve got to adhere to COVID-safe practices in our day-to-day lives to minimize and eliminate those opportunities. I am so grateful to the New Mexicans who have made sacrifices and changed their behaviors to help get us to this point. Now we must – we absolutely must – sustain it. Tomorrow we'll talk more about how far we've come and what we've still got to do, but I'm happy to announce these changes today and hope that New Mexicans feel that our hard work has begun to pay off.”