Gov. Lujan Grisham to announce extension to school closures amid COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: March 26, 2020 02:24 PM
Created: March 26, 2020 01:02 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will be extending the closure of New Mexico public schools.
According to a tweet from the New Mexico Public Education Department, the governor and department officials are still finalizing how much longer the closure should last.
A press conference is scheduled for Friday morning.
Under the governor's previous order, schools were to remain closed until April 6 in response to the ongoing threat of COVID-19.
There have been over 100 reported cases of COVID-19 in the state. To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.
The Department of Health reports that there is community spread. To prevent further spread, the governor issued stay-at-home instructions. New Mexicans are urged to stay at home and only go out when necessary.
New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.
For the latest COVID-19 coverage, click here. To find local resources, click here.
Tomorrow morning, @GovMLG, Secretary Stewart and the @NMDOH will announce an extension to the school closure period. The final determination of the extent of the closure period will be made this evening after reviewing extensive cross-Agency plans. pic.twitter.com/vSD0d220dh— New Mexico PED (@NMPED) March 26, 2020
