Gov. Lujan Grisham to announce extension to school closures amid COVID-19 outbreak | KOB 4
Advertisement

Gov. Lujan Grisham to announce extension to school closures amid COVID-19 outbreak

Gov. Lujan Grisham to announce extension to school closures amid COVID-19 outbreak

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 26, 2020 02:24 PM
Created: March 26, 2020 01:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will be extending the closure of New Mexico public schools.

According to a tweet from the New Mexico Public Education Department, the governor and department officials are still finalizing how much longer the closure should last.

Advertisement

A press conference is scheduled for Friday morning.

Under the governor's previous order, schools were to remain closed until April 6 in response to the ongoing threat of COVID-19. 

There have been over 100 reported cases of COVID-19 in the state. To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here

The Department of Health reports that there is community spread. To prevent further spread, the governor issued stay-at-home instructions. New Mexicans are urged to stay at home and only go out when necessary. 

New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.

For the latest COVID-19 coverage, click here. To find local resources, click here


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Jon 'Bones' Jones arrested for DUI in downtown Albuquerque
Jon 'Bones' Jones arrested for DUI in downtown Albuquerque
MDC releases some inmates considered vulnerable to COVID-19
MDC releases some inmates considered vulnerable to COVID-19
13 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 112
13 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 112
Gov. Lujan Grisham to make announcement about statewide stay-at-home order
Gov. Lujan Grisham to make announcement about statewide stay-at-home order
Mayor Keller pauses Albuquerque's plastic bag ban for next 30 days
Mayor Keller pauses Albuquerque's plastic bag ban for next 30 days
Advertisement


Gov. Lujan Grisham to announce extension to school closures amid COVID-19 outbreak
Gov. Lujan Grisham to announce extension to school closures amid COVID-19 outbreak
Pelosi forecasts House OK of Senate's $2.2T virus aid plan
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., heads to a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
New Mexico starts fund to respond, recover from COVID-19
New Mexico starts fund to respond, recover from COVID-19
New Mexico sees major jump in unemployment claims amid virus
New Mexico sees major jump in unemployment claims amid virus
MDC releases some inmates considered vulnerable to COVID-19
MDC releases some inmates considered vulnerable to COVID-19