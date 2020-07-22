Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 press conference Thursday | KOB 4
Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 press conference Thursday

Joshua Panas
Updated: July 22, 2020 03:36 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she will hold a press conference to update the state on its effort to contain COVID-19 on Thursday. She also plans to discuss the plan to resume school in the fall. 

The press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. KOB 4 will air the press conference and KOB.com will stream it live. 

The governor's press conference comes amid a sharp rise cases of COVID-19 in the state. On Tuesday, the state reported 10 new deaths and 307 additional COVID-19 cases.

In the governor's previous announcement, she ordered indoor dining to close to help contain the spread of the virus. It's not clear whether she plans on making changes to the latest public health order. 


