Gov. Lujan Grisham to deliver State of the State address

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 26, 2021 06:37 AM
Created: January 26, 2021 06:37 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor is rebooting her annual State of the State speech about accomplishments, economic challenges and her legislative agenda after a weeklong delay.
Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is expected to deliver the speech on Tuesday remotely via Facebook amid safety precautions against the pandemic.
Ordinarily Lujan Grisham would address a joint session of the Legislature with her Cabinet and the state Supreme Court in attendance.
Lujan Grisham is calling for legislation aimed at reviving a battered state economy during aggressive restrictions on business activity and school attendance.
The Legislature’s budget and accountability office says state government income decreased by 8.3% in September 2020 versus the prior September.
The State of the State will begin at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. It will be aired live on KOB 4 and KOB.com.
