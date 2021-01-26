Gov. Lujan Grisham to deliver State of the State address | KOB 4
Gov. Lujan Grisham to deliver State of the State address

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 26, 2021 06:37 AM
Created: January 26, 2021 06:37 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor is rebooting her annual State of the State speech about accomplishments, economic challenges and her legislative agenda after a weeklong delay.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is expected to deliver the speech on Tuesday remotely via Facebook amid safety precautions against the pandemic.

Ordinarily Lujan Grisham would address a joint session of the Legislature with her Cabinet and the state Supreme Court in attendance.

Lujan Grisham is calling for legislation aimed at reviving a battered state economy during aggressive restrictions on business activity and school attendance.

The Legislature’s budget and accountability office says state government income decreased by 8.3% in September 2020 versus the prior September.

The State of the State will begin at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. It will be aired live on KOB 4 and KOB.com.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

