Gov. Lujan Grisham to give UNM commencement address

The Associated Press
April 09, 2019 02:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The University of New Mexico has announced that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will deliver its spring commencement address.

The school said Monday the first-term Democrat will address graduates May 11 at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.

Lujan Grisham is a 12th generation New Mexican who was elected as the state's 32nd governor in November. She served six years in the U.S. House of Representatives and later became chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

She earned both her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of New Mexico.

