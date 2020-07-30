Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 press conference Thursday

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she will hold a press conference Thursday to provide an update on COVID-19 efforts in New Mexico.
Lujan Grisham will address the public health order that is set to expire.
The latest public health order requires everyone to wear face masks, limits capacity for gyms and salons, and bans non-New Mexico residents from state parks. A major part of that order includes a ban on indoor dining around the state.
Many restaurant owners and the state restaurant association were upset about that decision, even filing lawsuits. Thursday is also the deadline for the governor to reply to one of those lawsuits.
The New Mexico Restaurant Association is asking for proof that indoor dining is part of the spread of COVID-19 in New Mexico.
The press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. KOB 4 will air the press conference and KOB.com will stream it live.
