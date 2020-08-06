Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 press conference today

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she will hold a press conference Thursday to provide an update on COVID-19 efforts in New Mexico.
The latest public health order requires everyone to wear face masks, limits capacity for gyms and salons, and bans non-New Mexico residents from state parks. A major part of that order includes a ban on indoor dining around the state.
According to the New Mexico Department of Health, 667 New Mexicans have died from COVID-19. As of Wednesday, the state has reported a total of 21,566 cases – with 8,828 recoveries.
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. KOB 4 will air the press conference and KOB.com will stream it live.
