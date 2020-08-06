Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 press conference today | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 press conference today

Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 press conference today

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 06, 2020 08:35 AM
Created: August 06, 2020 08:29 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she will hold a press conference Thursday to provide an update on COVID-19 efforts in New Mexico. 

The latest public health order requires everyone to wear face masks, limits capacity for gyms and salons, and bans non-New Mexico residents from state parks. A major part of that order includes a ban on indoor dining around the state. 

Advertisement

According to the New Mexico Department of Health, 667 New Mexicans have died from COVID-19. As of Wednesday, the state has reported a total of 21,566 cases – with 8,828 recoveries. 

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. KOB 4 will air the press conference and KOB.com will stream it live. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

DA says park ranger who shot, killed man acted reasonably
DA says park ranger who shot, killed man acted reasonably
Witnesses describe confrontation that led to JB White shooting
Witnesses describe confrontation that led to JB White shooting
As restrictions continue, hopelessness setting in for restaurant industry
As restrictions continue, hopelessness setting in for restaurant industry
Governor forced to find replacements for 3 high-level positions
Governor forced to find replacements for 3 high-level positions
Albuquerque announces installation of 'Old Town Loo'
Albuquerque announces installation of 'Old Town Loo'
Advertisement


New Mexico amends quarantine requirements for urgent medical, family needs
New Mexico amends quarantine requirements for urgent medical, family needs
Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 press conference today
Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 press conference today
Bad drought conditions reported across New Mexico, Arizona
Bad drought conditions reported across New Mexico, Arizona
Navajo Nation to implement 32-hour weekend lockdown
Navajo Nation to implement 32-hour weekend lockdown
DA says park ranger who shot, killed man acted reasonably
DA says park ranger who shot, killed man acted reasonably