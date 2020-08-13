Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 press conference today | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 press conference today

Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 press conference today

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 13, 2020 10:10 AM
Created: August 13, 2020 06:49 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she will hold a press conference Thursday to provide an update on COVID-19 efforts in New Mexico. The governor will also discuss the 2020 Census. 

The state's latest public health order lasts through August. The governor said the goal is to reduce the spread of COVID-19 so children can return to school after Labor Day. 

Advertisement

According to the New Mexico Department of Health, 695 New Mexicans have died from COVID-19. As of Wednesday, the state has reported a total of 22,816 cases – with 9,744 recoveries. 

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. KOB 4 will air the press conference and KOB.com will stream it live. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Friends want answers after beloved bar owner killed by Albuquerque police
Friends want answers after beloved bar owner killed by Albuquerque police
Fabian Gonzales claims right to speedy trial has been violated, wants case dismissed
Fabian Gonzales claims right to speedy trial has been violated, wants case dismissed
APS leaders give insight into online learning
APS leaders give insight into online learning
CenturyLink offers tips to boost your WiFi performance
CenturyLink offers tips to boost your WiFi performance
Squatters express concerns after Albuquerque property is forced to clean up
Squatters express concerns after Albuquerque property is forced to clean up
Advertisement


Navajo Nation reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths
Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 press conference today
Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 press conference today
APD: Laser aimed at helicopter prompted emergency landing
File photo of APD Air 2
Friends want answers after beloved bar owner killed by Albuquerque police
Friends want answers after beloved bar owner killed by Albuquerque police
ABQ chiropractor offers tips to avoid bad posture when working from home
ABQ chiropractor offers tips to avoid bad posture when working from home