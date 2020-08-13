Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 press conference today

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she will hold a press conference Thursday to provide an update on COVID-19 efforts in New Mexico. The governor will also discuss the 2020 Census.
The state's latest public health order lasts through August. The governor said the goal is to reduce the spread of COVID-19 so children can return to school after Labor Day.
According to the New Mexico Department of Health, 695 New Mexicans have died from COVID-19. As of Wednesday, the state has reported a total of 22,816 cases – with 9,744 recoveries.
The press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. KOB 4 will air the press conference and KOB.com will stream it live.
