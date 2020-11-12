Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she will hold a remote COVID-19 update on Friday.

Wednesday was a record-breaking day for COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in New Mexico. State health officials reported 1,500 new cases, 14 additional deaths and 481 people currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital.



KOB 4 determined there was a 15.8% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.