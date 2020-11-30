Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Monday | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Monday

Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Monday

Christina Rodriguez
Created: November 30, 2020 06:53 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she will hold a remote COVID-19 update on Monday.

The governor, alongside state officials, will also discuss the new county-by-county framework with three tiers of restrictions.

On Sunday, New Mexico reported 1,443 new COVID-19 cases, 13 additional deaths and 919 people currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital.

KOB 4 determined there was a 13.1% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The update will take place at 3 p.m. It will be aired live on KOB 4 and KOB.com 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

How soon will New Mexico counties move into less restrictive COVID tiers?
How soon will New Mexico counties move into less restrictive COVID tiers?
Q & A with state officials on Red to Green reopening plan
Q & A with state officials on Red to Green reopening plan
New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 1,443 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 1,443 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico hospitals struggle to find beds, staff amid rising COVID hospitalizations
New Mexico hospitals struggle to find beds, staff amid rising COVID hospitalizations
Resource Brewing Co. opens in Albuquerque’s Northeast Heights
Resource Brewing Co. opens in Albuquerque’s Northeast Heights

Weather

  
Your Weather Forecast
Current Temperatures
Live Interactive Radar
Live Doppler Radar