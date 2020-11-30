Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Monday

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she will hold a remote COVID-19 update on Monday.
The governor, alongside state officials, will also discuss the new county-by-county framework with three tiers of restrictions.
On Sunday, New Mexico reported 1,443 new COVID-19 cases, 13 additional deaths and 919 people currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital.
KOB 4 determined there was a 13.1% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.
The update will take place at 3 p.m. It will be aired live on KOB 4 and KOB.com
