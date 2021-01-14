Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday | KOB 4

Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 14, 2021 07:44 AM
Created: January 14, 2021 07:09 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she will hold a remote COVID-19 update on Thursday.

Most counties remain in the red level of restrictions under the state's Red to Green 3-tier framework. Harding County and Union County have improved — Harding County can now operate in the green level of restrictions and Union County can operate at the yellow level. 

Catron County, which was moved to the yellow level two weeks ago, returned to the red level after rises in test positivity rate and cases per capita. 

On Wednesday, New Mexico reported 1,151 COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths. The state's Department of Health also reported the first case of the B117 coronavirus variant.

The update will take place at 3 p.m. It will be aired live on KOB 4 and KOB.com 


