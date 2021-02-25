Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday | KOB 4

Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday

KOB Web Staff
Created: February 25, 2021 07:33 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she will hold a remote COVID-19 update on Thursday.

Lujan Grisham is scheduled to take part in a remote conference with President Joe Biden as part of the National Governors Association Winter Meeting prior to the COVID-19 update. 

A press release from the governor's office stated the remote update "may be slightly delayed pending the timing of that conference."

The update is expected to take place at 3:30 p.m. It will be aired live on KOB 4 and KOB.com.

