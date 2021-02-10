Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Wednesday

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 10, 2021 10:53 AM
Created: February 10, 2021 10:41 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she will hold a remote COVID-19 update on Wednesday.
At this time, many counties remain in the red level of restrictions under the state's Red to Green 3-tier framework.
An updated county map will be released Wednesday and addressed during the live update.
On Tuesday, New Mexico reported 413 COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths.
The update will take place at 3 p.m. It will be aired live on KOB.com.
