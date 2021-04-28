Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide update on New Mexico's COVID-19 framework | KOB 4

Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide update on New Mexico's COVID-19 framework

Christina Rodriguez
April 28, 2021
Created: April 28, 2021 09:23 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she will hold a remote COVID-19 update Wednesday. 

The governor and state officials will give an update on New Mexico's COVID-19 framework.

The state has used the "Red to Green" color-coded system since December.

The update is expected to take place at 1 p.m. It will be aired live on KOB 4 and KOB.com.


