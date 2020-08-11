Gov. Lujan Grisham to speak at Democratic National Convention | KOB 4
Gov. Lujan Grisham to speak at Democratic National Convention

Gov. Lujan Grisham to speak at Democratic National Convention

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 11, 2020 01:04 PM
Created: August 11, 2020 12:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will speak on the third night of the virtual Democratic National Convention. 

The governor is slated to speak on the same night as Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, the vice presidential nominee and former President Barack Obama.

The theme of the night, Wednesday, Aug. 19, will be "A More Perfect Union."

Joe Biden is scheduled to give his acceptance speech on Thursday, Aug. 20.


