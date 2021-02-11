Gov. Lujan Grisham to travel to D.C. for White House meeting | KOB 4
February 11, 2021
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will fly to Washington, D.C. Thursday to take part in a bipartisan meeting of governors and mayors at the White House scheduled for Friday. 

State officials said the meeting is focused on President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief package, the American Rescue Plan. 

According to a press release, the governor plans to advocate for the proposed $350 billion in essential state and local aid. Lujan Grisham will also advocate for continued increases in vaccine supply. 

The governor will reportedly return to New Mexico late Friday. State officials said this is the governor's first trip outside of the state since the pandemic began. 


