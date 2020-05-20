Gov. Lujan Grisham touts progress on COVID-19 | KOB 4
Gov. Lujan Grisham touts progress on COVID-19

Updated: May 20, 2020 06:09 PM
Gov. Lujan Grisham touts progress on COVID-19 |

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan was optimistic that New Mexico will meet its gating criteria to move into the next phase of reopening.

The governor said the reopening of dine-in restaurants, salons, gyms, malls and other services is on track for June 1. She added that they could be allowed to open earlier if downward trends continue.

Dr. David Scrase, cabinet secretary for the Health and Human Services Department, showed a graph during Wednesday's press conference that showed regions in New Mexico appear to be passed their peak.

The governor said one of the keys to living in a COVID-19 world is testing. The state has conducted 147,344 tests as of Wednesday.

She also encouraged people to continue to stay home as much as they can. However, she stressed the importance of reaching out to resources for those suffering from depression or other conditions that come with isolation.

Gov. Lujan Grisham touts progress on COVID-19 |

Dr. Scrace also told New Mexicans to make sure they are reaching out to their doctor for routine medical needs. 

Special Legislative Session

Gov. Lujan Grisham plans to hold a special legislation in mid-June. She is eyeing June 18. The state is facing a multi-billion dollar budget shortfall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

State-to-State Travel

The governor warned people about traveling to states were there are fewer restrictions. She singled out El Paso, Texas which she said is seeing more hospitalizations due to the virus. The governor said New Mexicans who travel to El Paso raise their risk of infection and spreading the disease. 

Gov. Lujan Grisham touts progress on COVID-19 |


